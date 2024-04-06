Pakistan’s senior actress Saba Faisal has revealed that before entering the showbiz industry, she had a garment factory in which she used to make clothes for the current Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and her late mother Kulsoom Nawaz.

Recently, Saba Faisal participated in the Ramadan transmission of a private TV channel, a video clip of which is very viral on social media.

During the interview, Saba Faisal said that before entering the field of acting, I had a clothing factory in which I used to make clothes for Maryam Nawaz and Kulsoom Aap, but I had to close that factory before moving to Karachi.

The word ‘aunty’ sounds so bad, she doesn’t let anyone say it to her: Actress Saba Faisal

The actress said that before closing my clothing business, I was thinking for 6 months whether I should do it. I also did Istikhara and turned to Allah so that this does not happen and I have to regret and close the business on the move.

Saba Faisal said that I came to Karachi after closing that business and I have no regrets till today, I have not looked back.

It should be noted that before entering the drama industry, Saba Faisal has also been a news anchor on government TV.