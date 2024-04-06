The world’s most popular micro-blogging website X, formerly known as Twitter, has returned the blue ticks of some of its users.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, after which several major changes were made, and the website also faced severe criticism.

One of those changes was that Elon Musk set a fee to get a blue tick on X, meaning users who wanted their account verified had to pay a fee.

But now X has suddenly restored the BlueTicks of some users for free, to the delight of the users.

According to a statement issued by X, the free subscription is given to X’s influential users, users who have more followers on X are provided with free verification.

According to X, all these accounts will also have the option to terminate the complimentary subscription.

It is also worth mentioning here that Elon Musk announced a few days ago that paid accounts with 2500 subscribers will be able to get premium features for free.

Also paid accounts with 5000 subscribers will get premium plus features for free.