ISLAMABAD: DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry says that there is no room for talks with terrorists, they will have to surrender before the state or else we will eliminate them.

Addressing a press conference, DG ISPR said that terrorists have understood that no leniency will be shown to them, terrorists should either surrender according to the law or else we will fight against them.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that there is a deliberate attempt to create the impression that the situation in Balochistan is bad, that certain elements are involved in deteriorating the situation in Balochistan, that the enemy’s strategy in the war of truth has failed and that Balochistan has been targeted.

DG ISPR said that missing persons were found involved in terrorism in Mastung, Khuzdar and other areas and most of the attackers killed during operations are often missing persons, what else do Afghanistan and India have in common apart from the BLA?

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the missing persons listed are killed in combat somewhere, if you compare the list of missing persons with the missing BLA terrorists, it will be the same.

DGISPR said that sometimes it is said that 10 thousand, sometimes 20 thousand are said about the missing persons, the propaganda of missing persons has also failed.

Terrorism Incidents

DGISPR said that a total of 40 thousand 348 intelligence best operations were conducted for counter-terrorism during the last 5 years in which 2 thousand 84 terrorists were killed.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that 31,080 arrests were made in Balochistan and 7,177 in KP, while 2,091 IBOs were made in other parts of Pakistan. 178 were martyred in Balochistan, 55 were kidnapped and 24 bridges were destroyed, while 105 incidents were reported against the police and levies in Balochistan.

DG ISPR said that so far this year, 303 army personnel and 322 civilians have been martyred in the war against terrorism.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that there were 28 explosions in 2026, most of which involved Afghans, while Afghans were involved in the incidents in Tank and Karachi. The Afghan Taliban regime has only one job: they do terrorism as a business.

Mohsin Naqvi’s statement regarding new provinces is his personal opinion, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry

DG ISPR said that we are going out and killing them, we are hunting them, so now Fitnatul Khawarij, Fitnatul Hindustan and their handlers sitting in India are now targeting soft targets. They are creating an incident with the girls of Balochistan.

Balochistan’s problem is its chiefs and elite class, DG ISPR

The DG ISPR said that today we have to reach the basic problem of Balochistan, the problem of the province is its chiefs and elite class, the elite and chiefs say that the child of the poor cannot get an education, they want the salaries of the Levies Force, they want the Levies Force to guard their personal homes.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that there is a tribe of terrorists in which status is important and the status is that the child of the poor should not be educated and always be their slave. Are those who talk about rights also aware of their duties?

The DG ISPR said that they are smuggling drugs and diesel in the name of business, the chiefs want to get a share in the budget of 1000 billion but they will not give it, the chiefs say that if they do not give us a share, they will commit terrorism.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that they are used to the Levies being my personal force, I am its chief, they have a problem that why our feet are not being touched while the people of Balochistan are actually the stakeholders of the province, they ask for permits for their illegal businesses.

DG ISPR said that are we a hard state or not? A hard state is one in which all matters are in accordance with the constitution and law, a hard state does not mean that the military is running the state. Article 5 of the constitution clearly states that loyalty shall be due only to the state.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that in Pakistan, the constitution and law are the same for everyone, all matters have to be looked at according to the constitution and law.

Mohsin Naqvi’s statement regarding new provinces is his personal opinion

On the question of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi about the creation of administrative units and the failure of the system, he said that this is his personal opinion. I do not want to comment on it, but still I will definitely say that good governance is indispensable for stability and security. There are 14 points of the National Action Plan, which are signed by all political parties. Why is it not being implemented? One point has been discussed here. There are also the remaining 13 points, which include narcotics and smuggling and others, Afghan refugees, registration of madrassas. All this depends on good governance. The population has increased and the provinces are where they are. So we have to think to improve good governance. All parties, including politicians, want the problems to be solved. The decision on new provinces or administrative units should be made by the people, not us.

Kashmir is and will remain the jugular vein of Pakistan

He said that the most beloved child of Pakistan is Kashmir, Kashmir was, is and will remain the jugular vein of Pakistan, when our children grow up, their voice will be the same, Kashmir will become Pakistan, Kashmir is ours and will remain ours.

He said that we are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours and Kashmir is also ours and on the other hand, in your speeches, you are calling Pakistan an occupying army, tell me that one lakh Kashmiris are included in this army, how many Pakistani Mujahideen and Pakistani military officers have gone to Kashmir and given martyrdom, you are calling them an occupying army, the army has nothing to do with this matter, this matter is of the Azad Kashmir Police, Sub-Inspector Naeem is a Kashmiri, remove his intestines while he is alive