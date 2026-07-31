Senior Pakistani showbiz actor Ijaz Aslam surprised his fans by sharing a picture of a young man who looks like actress Hania Amir on social media, after which this interesting comparison gained a lot of attention online.

Ijaz Aslam shared a picture of a young man along with a picture of Hania Amir on his Instagram story and humorously asked if this is Hania Amir’s twin brother? He also wrote that the resemblance between the two looks really surprising.

As soon as this post by the actor came out, social media users started pointing out the unusual similarity between the young man and Hania Amir’s facial features, curly hair, smile and especially dimples, while many people also made interesting comments on it.

Some users also humorously raised the question of whether Hania Amir has a twin brother, while others began sharing comparison photos, calling the resemblance between the two truly astonishing.

After this interesting post by Ijaz Aslam, the resemblance between Hania Amir and this young man became a topic of discussion on social media and users enjoyed this unexpected comparison.

It should be noted that Ijaz Aslam has been a prominent name in the Pakistani drama industry for the past several decades and is known for his acting in many popular dramas, while Hania Amir is also one of the successful and popular actresses of the present era, who has won the hearts of millions of fans through many hit dramas.