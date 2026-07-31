Federal Minister for Communications and President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi’s talks on administrative reforms are very thoughtful and need of the hour.

President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan said in his statement on the social networking website X that in view of Pakistan’s growing population and administrative needs, each province should be divided into three provinces (administrative units).

The IPP President said that the existing provinces should be divided into three provinces named North, Central and South, in this way there will be no need to change the name of any province, with this division of provinces the historical and cultural identity of all areas will be fully preserved,

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the formation of new provinces will make it possible to find a lasting solution to all the problems of the people, ​Citizens have to travel hundreds of kilometers to go to the capitals for small tasks, ​If new provinces are formed and problems are solved at the doorstep, then what harm can anyone do?, ​Yes, if someone’s ‘kingdom’ decreases, that is a different matter

The IPP President said that Pakistan is a democratic country in which there is no room for monarchy, ​With the establishment of new provinces, citizens will not have to travel long and difficult, ​Chief Secretary, IG and High Courts from the new provinces will provide more effective and prompt services

Abdul Aleem Khan said that for the past several decades, the talk of establishing new provinces has been limited to political slogans only, now it is time to bring all political visions on one page and make this vision a reality.

He further said that the new provinces will not divide the country but will strengthen and consolidate national unity, the formation of new provinces will stabilize the economy and balanced development in all regions.