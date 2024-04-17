he negative propaganda that was being done against Pakistan disappeared after the visit of the Saudi delegation, Naeem Lodhi
Very good changes are coming for the improvement of Pakistan’s economy, Malik Bostan
ISLAMABAD:Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of Pakistan daily Sardar Khan Niazi, talks in Sachi Baat program
There is no denying that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working hard
Only time will tell the results of Shahbaz Sharif’s hard work
Saudi Arabia’s investment in Pakistan will be very happy
Irfan Siddiqui said today that things will improve if Nawaz Sharif takes over
Maryam Nawaz as Chief Minister is taking very good steps in Punjab
The political situation is not so critical now, the situation is improving
Meeting with General (Rtd) Khalid Naeem Lodhi in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi”.
The negative propaganda that was being done against Pakistan disappeared after the visit of the Saudi delegation
I am sure that the present government will now proceed with all its wisdom
Pakistan will now prioritize its own interests instead of supporting any country
There is a lot of speculation on social media about Iran’s move
If Iran takes action, its opponents are also capable of responding
Economist Malik Bostan’s talk in Sachi Baat program
The visit of the delegation of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan is very welcome
Very good changes are coming for the improvement of Pakistan’s economy
The investment of Saudi Arabia will restore the confidence of more countries
Saudi Arabia’s investment will open many more doors
Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in bad times
Army Chief’s role is unforgettable for Saudi investment
Efforts to take Pakistan up through the economy are the result of their hard work
Soon Pakistan will be able to stand on its own feet with Saudi investment
The Army Chief wants our businessmen to come forward and play their role
The government is determined to pave the way for maximum investment
Pakistan’s economy has moved in the right direction, said economist
If the Iran-Israel conflict escalates, the entire region may be engulfed
Peace and security in the whole world owes to the actions of these two countries