he negative propaganda that was being done against Pakistan disappeared after the visit of the Saudi delegation, Naeem Lodhi

Very good changes are coming for the improvement of Pakistan’s economy, Malik Bostan

ISLAMABAD:Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of Pakistan daily Sardar Khan Niazi, talks in Sachi Baat program

There is no denying that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working hard

Only time will tell the results of Shahbaz Sharif’s hard work

Saudi Arabia’s investment in Pakistan will be very happy

Irfan Siddiqui said today that things will improve if Nawaz Sharif takes over

Maryam Nawaz as Chief Minister is taking very good steps in Punjab

The political situation is not so critical now, the situation is improving

Meeting with General (Rtd) Khalid Naeem Lodhi in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi”.

I am sure that the present government will now proceed with all its wisdom

Pakistan will now prioritize its own interests instead of supporting any country

There is a lot of speculation on social media about Iran’s move

If Iran takes action, its opponents are also capable of responding

Economist Malik Bostan’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The visit of the delegation of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan is very welcome

The investment of Saudi Arabia will restore the confidence of more countries

Saudi Arabia’s investment will open many more doors

Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in bad times

Army Chief’s role is unforgettable for Saudi investment

Efforts to take Pakistan up through the economy are the result of their hard work

Soon Pakistan will be able to stand on its own feet with Saudi investment

The Army Chief wants our businessmen to come forward and play their role

The government is determined to pave the way for maximum investment

Pakistan’s economy has moved in the right direction, said economist

If the Iran-Israel conflict escalates, the entire region may be engulfed

Peace and security in the whole world owes to the actions of these two countries