Given our critical financial circumstances, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent direction to the energy industry to reduce Pakistan’s astronomical $27 billion oil import bill through robust renewable energy management is long overdue. It is indisputable that switching to renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydel would reduce our unsustainable need on imported oil. The change will not only lessen the financial damage brought on by oil imports but also free us from the control of the “mafia” of crude oil tankers, which the prime minister has described as parasitic organisations that deplete our resources. Furthermore, he has emphasised the necessity for all provinces to end power theft, an administrative issue that significantly contributes to power outages.

Careful execution and steadfast dedication are needed to accomplish these vital steps. The directive to bring in top-notch consultants to improve the nation’s power transmission system emphasises the necessity for technical know-how in modernising our ageing infrastructure, which raises energy costs due to distribution losses. Any progress in power generation would be meaningless without this. Furthermore, although switching from imported to domestic coal helps save money abroad, the environmental effects of this change should be carefully considered. It is best to have a moderate approach that gradually replaces coal with greener options. More ambitious measures are also desperately needed. Greener technology might be adopted more quickly, for example, if private investment in renewable projects is encouraged. Thus, the move to renewable energy would be enhanced by a comprehensive programme targeted at improving energy efficiency in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. It is hoped that this renewed emphasis on sustainable energy consumption will not fade and will instead result in tangible action. We can only expect to witness a significant decrease in our dependency on imported fuels by means of consistent endeavour. Future generations’ welfare and the state of our economy both depend on it.