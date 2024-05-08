At GPO Chowk in Lahore, lawyers were lathi-charged and shelled by the police on protests against the transfer of civil courts and terrorism cases against lawyers, while the Pakistan Bar Council announced a nationwide strike yesterday.

During the protest, the lawyers tried to enter the High Court by removing the barriers, on which the Punjab police officers lathi-charged and shelled the lawyers to disperse them, the police also used water cannons against the protesting lawyers.

Arrests of lawyers have also been carried out by the police and so far more than 50 lawyers have been detained while one SP, 2 SHOs have also been injured in the clashes.

Due to the tense situation between the police and the lawyers, the flow of traffic on Mall Road and the surrounding roads has also been severely affected and long queues of vehicles have formed. The Metro Bus Station at GPO Chowk has also been closed.

The Pakistan Bar Council has also given a call for tomorrow’s strike against police violence. Lawyer leader Ahsan Bhawan says that there will be protests across the country tomorrow and no lawyer will appear in court. Ahsan Bhawan said that tomorrow lawyers across the country Rallies will be held.

A large number of lawyers are also sitting on the steps of O Runge Line station in GPO Chowk to avoid police tear gas shelling and they say they will not go back without holding a General House meeting in the High Court.

DIG Operation Faisal Kamran told Geo News that the lawyers have dispersed, now they will not allow them to come together and they are detaining the provocateurs, Faisal Kamran said that according to my information, Ahsan Bhavan is not in custody taken

President Lahore Bar Munir Bhatti says that our demand is the rule of law, provision of justice, and independent judiciary in the country. He said if there will be negotiations, we will see.

A large number of lawyers have entered the Lahore High Court and started emptying the courts and Cylians have been thrown out of Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu’s court.

The police have once again started shelling and lathi charge on the lawyers and arrests of the lawyers are also being carried out by the police. So far more than 50 lawyers have been detained while in the clashes one SP, 2 SH. He is injured