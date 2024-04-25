Washington: The US has demanded an answer from Israel on the discovery of mass graves in Gaza.

In a statement released by the White House, it is said that Israel wants answers from the authorities after the discovery of mass graves in 2 hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan says that the US wants a full and transparent investigation into this matter.

The United States and Saudi Arabia called the discovery of mass graves in Gaza alarming

On the other hand, according to the Gaza Civil Defense Agency, a mass grave of 340 people was found at Nasir Hospital in Khan Younis, and a mass grave of about 30 people was discovered in the yard of al-Shafa Hospital in Gaza City.

According to the Arab media, 35 more bodies have been recovered from the mass graves of Nasir Hospital in Khan Yunis, the number of bodies found in the mass graves of Nasir Hospital has increased to more than 300.