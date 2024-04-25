The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet at the end of this month to approve the tranche of $1.1 billion to Pakistan.

The Executive Board of the IMF will meet on April 29 to take a decision on sanctioning a $1.1 billion loan to Pakistan.

The IMF is likely to approve the final installment of the $3 billion standby agreement for Pakistan on October 29.

It should be noted that in June 2023, the IMF approved a 3 billion dollar loan program for Pakistan, while the IMF mission for the new IMF program is likely to visit Pakistan in the middle of next month.

Economic review talks between Pakistan and the IMF review mission have been completed

IMF demanded more steps from Pakistan for the new program

In this regard, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in a statement that Pakistan can get a new program from the IMF by early July.

Pakistan wants to sign a new 3-year agreement with the IMF for macroeconomic stability, but Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has so far refrained from giving details of the program.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb visited America a few days ago where he discussed various issues with IMF, World Bank, and American officials.