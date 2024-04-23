Can you imagine a camera that turns a photo into poetry?

It may be hard to believe, but Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has made it possible.

Yes, indeed a device called a Poetry Camera has been developed which is equipped with the latest technology that transforms images into poetic words.

At first glance, this camera looks like any other digital camera, but a closer look reveals that this is no ordinary camera.

Instead of just taking pictures, this camera takes the scenery into consideration.

Zhang and Mather developed the camera and combined their expertise in technology and art.

In the early stages, both used multiple AI models for the device and now ChatGPT4 is being used for poetry.

This unique device uses a Raspberry Pi computer the size of a credit card that is very powerful despite its small size.

This computer captures the images and then the algorithms in the device analyze the scene data.

The AI model then examines the image, identifies its colors and other elements, and generates rhyming words accordingly.

Its developers say that the device is open source and users can choose different types of poetry according to their preferences.

It is currently not being developed for the general public, but various aspects of it are being tested.