The ongoing anti-polio campaign is more than just a public health drive; it is a national imperative. While Pakistan has achieved a massive reduction in cases from the early 1990s, polio remains stubbornly endemic, a painful distinction shared only with Afghanistan. Every new case is a stark reminder that the virus, which causes irreversible paralysis, is just one missed dose away from a child.

The challenges are formidable. Our courageous vaccinators face threats from militancy and widespread misinformation campaigns that fuel vaccine refusal. Poor governance and weak security in certain high-risk areas continue to undermine the “final push.”

The only way forward is a united front. The government must guarantee the security of every frontline worker and address community misconceptions with clarity and conviction. We must intensify our vaccination efforts to close immunity gaps. For the sake of our children’s future, Pakistan must win this war and ensure a polio-free world. The time for complacency is over.

The anti-polio campaign in Pakistan has once again been tainted by violence. Three security guards escorting vaccination teams were shot dead in Swat, Nowshera, and Surab in the last week alone. More people were killed in similar strikes in Waziristan, Mastung, and Noshki earlier this year. Every episode serves as a reminder that combating polio in Pakistan involves more than just spreading the vaccine; it also entails battling extremism and false information.

The goal of this month’s nationwide vaccination campaign is to vaccinate over 45 million children under five. With fresh cases found in KP and southern Balochistan and an increasing number of positive sewage samples, the campaign, which runs from October 13 to October 19, coincides with a polio virus resurgence. In spite of this, the state still relies on overworked, fear-driven police officers and worn-out, underpaid medical personnel. The government’s inability to offer even the most basic security, let alone the moral support and restitution their families deserve, is made clear by the killings of those who do this patriotic duty. According to Pakistan’s own public declarations, the current endeavor is the “final push” towards eradicating polio virus transmission by the end of 2025. However, as international partners recognize that the virus still spreads in remote and conflict-affected areas, the global eradication effort has been extended to 2029. With vaccinators being killed in broad sight and populations still being misinformed by propaganda and conspiracy, how does the state plan to achieve its 2025 goal? Pakistan has spent billions on awareness campaigns, logistics, and surveillance as part of its decades-long commitment to eradicate polio. Nevertheless, the virus persists due to inadequate governance, political complacency, and a refusal to learn from past mistakes rather than a lack of resources or understanding.

Unchecked are extremist networks that demonize immunization. Coordination of intelligence is poor. Accountability is rarely the outcome of investigations into such attacks. The nation’s reputation among international funders and medical partners is rapidly declining. Pakistan cannot legitimately assert that polio is about to be eradicated if it cannot ensure the safety of those defending its children. Security is the cornerstone of success, not a side issue. The objective of eradicating polio will remain elusive until we face militancy and false information with commitment.