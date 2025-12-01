December 1st marks the 38th annual World AIDS Day, a poignant global moment to reflect on the millions of lives lost, celebrate the remarkable progress in HIV treatment and prevention, and, most importantly, renew our commitment to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. The global symbol of solidarity, the red ribbon, serves as a powerful reminder that the fight is far from over, and this year’s theme, “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response,” demands urgent attention to a historic funding crisis that threatens to unravel decades of progress.

Pakistan is facing its greatest number of newly diagnosed HIV cases in a single year, with more than 10,000 persons proven positive in the first nine months of 2025. Health officials caution that by year’s end, the number may hit 14,000, surpassing the 13,001 cases from the previous year. Reusing needles and other single-use medical equipment at hospitals and other healthcare facilities is one of the main drivers of HIV infections in this area. This recklessness has also cost our children’s future.

Since the first World AIDS Day in 1988, scientific advancements have been extraordinary. Antiretroviral treatments (ART) have transformed HIV from a near-certain death sentence into a manageable chronic condition, allowing over 30 million people to live full and healthy lives. AIDS-related deaths have plummeted by 70% since their peak. This progress is a testament to global solidarity, innovative research, and the tireless efforts of communities and healthcare workers worldwide.

However, significant challenges persist. Despite fewer new HIV cases being reported in 2023 than in any year since the 1980s, an estimated 1.3 million people still acquire HIV annually—three times higher than the 2025 target. Over nine million people living with HIV still lack access to life-saving treatment, and new infections are rising in 28 countries. This stagnation is largely due to disrupted services and a lack of sustained political will and funding, which disproportionately affects the most vulnerable, including adolescent girls and young women.

The core of the issue often lies in systemic inequalities and discrimination. Punitive laws and stigmatizing practices prevent people from accessing vital prevention, testing, and care services for fear of judgment or legal repercussions. The 2024 World AIDS Day theme was “Take the rights path,” emphasizing that a human-rights-centered approach is essential to breaking down these barriers and ensuring everyone, everywhere, can access the services they need without fear.

This World AIDS Day is a crucial call to action. We must advocate for increased funding, ensure equitable access to prevention and treatment, and challenge the stigma that still surrounds HIV/AIDS. Governments and international partners must make “radical shifts to HIV programming and funding” and prioritize policies that protect vulnerable populations.

The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030 is within reach, but it demands a renewed global commitment. By sustaining our efforts and transforming our approach to be more inclusive and rights-based, we can ensure that the promise of an AIDS-free generation is not just an aspiration, but a reality. We must choose transformation over retreat in this critical moment.



