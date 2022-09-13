In the next two days, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reveal the lineup for the forthcoming seven-game T20 series against England.

For the series, which is set to start on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi, England will travel to Pakistan.

According to the information, the visitors will arrive on September 15 while the national team will arrive in the port city on September 16.The deadline for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 team release is also September 15, but the PCB hasn’t gotten in touch with the global governing body to request a delay.

The selection committee has announced a single squad due to the batters’ subpar performance in the just finished T20 Asia Cup 2022.

The batting lineup will probably change, and the possibility of having two wicket keepers on the team exists.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a fast bowler, must begin bowling despite continuing his rehabilitation in London. The think tank is having trouble with all of these problems.

The squad for the World Cup will be unveiled during the series against England, if permission is given, after the local cricket governing body contacts the ICC to request an extension of the deadline. Otherwise, the reserve players and both squads will be revealed on September 15.

