A statement from the Chinese embassy came out on the death of Chinese residents in a suicide attack on a vehicle in Shangla district.

The spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy has said that the Chinese Embassy and Consulate strongly condemn the terrorist attack and express their condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in both countries.

The Chinese embassy has demanded that the Pakistani authorities conduct a full investigation into the attack.

The Chinese Embassy has said that Chinese citizens and companies in Pakistan should pay close attention to the local security situation.