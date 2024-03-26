Has any work been done to improve education by taking loans: Lawyer Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan;

Privatization will not harm the country, says Economist Malik Bostan

ISLAMABAD: The country must stand on its own feet. An impression has been established that we are a people with kishkul, not only Pakistan, many countries borrow from IMF. We need to get installment from IMF Some people want PIA to be privatized, hope things will improve after PIA privatisation Matters can be resolved if PTI improves its procedures.

Will bring the dollar down further, economist , The sooner the PIA privatization issue is resolved, the better it will be for the country,Airlines of many countries have been privatized Privatization will not harm the country, says Economist Institutions which are harming the country should be privatized, Other institutions including steel mills should also be privatized.

The national institutions which are in deficit should be privatized, NAB is an institution of national destruction, a national economist Whoever comes to the government runs the NAB according to his will, Because of NAB, the country is going towards destruction, Because of NAB Bureaucrat is not able to work.

How did the people of the country get wronged because of NAB, Millions of rupees electricity bills are being sent to people, People do not have the power to submit electricity bills Matters have been settled with the IMF.

It is hoped that the country’s economy will go towards improvement Needle gas bills are also being sent thousands of rupees, There should also be a third party regarding the needle gas bills, Look at third party gas bill cases, Army Chief is working day and night for the betterment of Pakistan, When money comes into the country, the country’s affairs will improve.

Lawyer Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat”.

The problem should be solved, expert lawyer Barrister Everyone has to show flexibility to improve things, The government’s first responsibility is to show flexibility Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan has gone ahead with a recommendation and bribery system.

It is not known where the loan taken in the country was used, Barrister Has any work been done to improve education by taking loans?

