The existing bench to hear the 63A case is unconstitutional, Ali Azad State No one will support the move of stopping any political party from rally, SK Niazi

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme Maulana Fazlur Rehman always keeps an open mind in politics,

No one will support the move of stopping any political party from rally,

Justice (retd) Wajihauddin’s conversation in Sachi Baat program The situation in the country is going through very difficult, Justice (R) Wajihauddin

63A application was pending for more than two years which was just taken up, While making constitutional amendments, questions will arise as to who is voting for whom,

Only the party to the case can file a revision petition Justice Mansoor objected that the manner in which Justice Muneeb was removed was not appropriate, Wajihauddin More difficulties have been created by engineering the proceedings of the court, 63 A is abolished, then the government will not need Maulana Fazlur Rehman,

NAB has not delivered anything till now, politicians think it should be closed, The tenure of the Chief Justice can be extended or the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court or the Election Commissioner can be appointed, said Wajihauddin.

President Islamabad High Court Bar State Ali Azad’s program talk in Sachi Baat The existing bench to hear the 63A case is unconstitutional, Ali Azad State The Chief Justice himself said that the Ordinance factory should be closed, Ali Azad State It would have been better if the case of 63A had been cleared before constitutional amendments,

As a student of law, I say that the decision of the Supreme Court on 63A was right, independent state You wanted to establish good traditions, now do you want to give horse trading to this country, independent state A person who votes against the party should not be cast even if his vote is cast, independent state