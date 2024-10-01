The recent attack on construction workers in Panjgur, Balochistan, is a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and despair that plagues the province. The senseless killing of seven innocent laborers, who were brought in from Multan for construction work, has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation of the security forces and local authorities. The fact that the police were seemingly unaware of the workers’ presence in the area raises serious questions about the effectiveness of their operations and their commitment to protecting the public.

The silence from mainstream nationalist parties in Balochistan, at a time when the province is in dire need of dialogue and leadership, is both disheartening and concerning. While it is understandable that political actors may have their own interests to consider, their failure to stand in solidarity with the bereaved and demand justice is a significant moral lapse. Their calculated caution and reluctance to challenge the state demonstrate a lack of conviction and a disregard for the well-being of their constituents.

It is imperative that Balochistan’s political representatives recognize that serving narrow interests will not serve them well in the long run. They must emerge from their constraints and pursue inclusion, progress, and equality with a firm strategy and resolve. The recent killings, which have an ethnic dimension, highlight the growing resentment towards the exploitation of Balochistan’s resources. Insurgents, through their frequent attacks, aim to provoke a heavy military response that lacks popular support and undermines the prospects for political negotiations.

Politicians must take assertive initiatives to prevent non-political intervention and fill the vacuum created by their own reticence. By failing to address the underlying sociopolitical and economic grievances, they are inadvertently empowering violent groups that thrive on instability and despair. If Balochistan’s political leaders continue to prioritize their own interests over the welfare of the province, the situation will only deteriorate further, and the consequences will be dire.