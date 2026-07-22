Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited the headquarters of the Asian Development Bank, where important projects were discussed.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar visited the headquarters of the Asian Development Bank in Manila, where he was received by Director General of the Central and West Asia Department, Lea Guterres.

On this occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister recorded his impressions in the bank’s visitors’ book.

Later, Pakistan’s Executive Director at the Asian Development Bank, Nashita Mohsin, organized a luncheon in honor of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, which was also attended by Pakistani professionals holding high positions in the bank.

During the meeting, the evolving development agenda of the Asian Development Bank, partnership with Pakistan, and the role of Pakistani experts in achieving the Bank’s objectives in various sectors and regions were discussed.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister appreciated the valuable contributions of these experts to the mission of the Bank and emphasized that the leadership and expertise of these experts are a source of pride for Pakistan.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister congratulated Nashita Mohsin on assuming the responsibilities as the Executive Director of Pakistan at the Asian Development Bank and wished her success in further strengthening Pakistan’s relations with the Bank.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister described the Main Line-1 project as a priority of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He appreciated ADB’s continued support in the ML-1 project and stressed on expediting the approval and implementation stages.

On this occasion, ADB reiterated its commitment to continue close cooperation with Pakistan to take the project forward. Bank officials said the ML-1 project will play a revolutionary role in modernizing Pakistan’s railway system and promoting sustainable economic development.