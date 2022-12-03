BAGH: Today is the second day of the second round of local government elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) (Saturday). Bagh, Rawlakot, Haveli, and Sudhanoti are the four districts of the Poonch division where voting is taking place. Voting will last till 5 p.m.

In this region, more than a million individuals will exercise their right to vote, and there will be voting in 487 wards. Out of a total of 2,735, the authorities have designated 547 polling places as sensitive and 406 as highly sensitive.

The government has sent security personnel from AJK, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in addition to 5,000 rangers, to maintain law and order during the voting process.

By winning 33 of the seats in the district council during the first phase, the PTI gained an advantage over its rivals, the PML-N and PPP.

Following a three-decade hiatus, the local government elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) saw Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) win 16 seats, while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) retained second place with 23 District Council seats.