There were rumours that The Legend of Maula Jatt, a movie by Bilal Lashari that had received a lot of praise from other nations, may also be released in India.There has been no official notification from the government, but rumours claim that the movie would be released on December 23 in India.

A prohibition on cultural cooperation between India and Pakistan has been in effect since 2019. Some Punjabi movies from India did, however, make it to Pakistan.There is a likelihood that the prohibition may be lifted after the release of Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie in India, and the limits on film release in each other’s countries may also be loosened as a result.

The Legend of Maula Jatt, which debuted in theatres on October 13 and starred Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi in the key roles, is the biggest motion picture ever produced in Pakistan. The movie made PKR 200 crore at the international box office.

The film directed by Bilal Lashari broke numerous box office records not only in its home country but also in North America, Europe, and the Gulf.

Prior to now, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2, which made PKR 73 crore worldwide, held the title of highest-grossing Pakistani movie. But those figures have increased thanks to The Legend of Maula Jatt.