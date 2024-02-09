After the general elections in the country, the results of the Punjab Assembly constituencies have started.

PP 185 According to the unofficial inconclusive result of all 189 polling stations of Okara 1, Javed Alauddin Sajid of Pakistan Muslim League-N was successful with 52106 votes.

Azad Amamihar Mohammad Javed was second with 46200 votes.

Independent candidate Kashif Naveed Pansutha was successful by securing 49705 votes according to the unofficial inconclusive result of all 152 polling stations of PP 242 Bahawalnagar 6.

Muzaffar Iqbal of Pakistan Muslim League-N stood second with 36210 votes.

According to the unofficial inconclusive result of all 154 polling stations of PP 92 Bhakkar 4 independent candidate Mohammad Amir Inayat Shahani won by getting 41084 votes.

Independent candidate Rafiq Ahmed Khan Niazi stood second with 32941 votes.

According to the unofficial non-final result of all 158 polling stations of PP 224 Multan 12, Malik Lal Muhammad of Pakistan Muslim League-N won with 44264 votes.

Independent candidate Muhammad Abbas Bukhari came second with 28433 votes.

According to the unofficial unofficial results of all 187 polling stations of PP 195 Pakpattan 3, independent candidate Imran Akram Jatt was successful with 50870 votes.

Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Kashif Ali Chishti was second with 37643 votes.

According to the unofficial unofficial results of all 196 polling stations of PP1 Attock 1, independent candidate Qazi Ahmad Akbar Khan won by securing 49257 votes.

Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Jahangir Khanzada was second with 36443 votes.

PP 265 Independent candidate Sajjad Ahmad Waraich won by securing 52817 votes according to the unofficial inconclusive result of all 161 polling stations of Rahim Yar Khan 11.

Chaudhry Mohammad Shafiq Anwar of PML-N was second by getting 42017 votes.

According to the unofficial unofficial results of all 202 polling stations of PP 86 Mianwali 2, independent candidate Aminullah Khan won with 85318 votes.

Independent candidate Adil Abdullah Khan came second with 19794 votes.

According to unofficial non-final results of all 159 polling stations of PP 232 Vihari 4, Malik Naushir Khan Anjum Langriyal of Pakistan Muslim League-N was successful with 33151 votes.

Ali Waqas of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan came second with 26206 votes.

Independent candidate Syed Salman Shahid Mehdi won by getting 44950 votes according to the unofficial unofficial result of PP 230 Vehari 2.

Muslim League-N’s Irfan Aqeel Daultana was second with 30570 votes.

According to the unofficial unofficial result of PP 282 Leh 4, independent candidate Osama Asghar Ali Gujjar won by getting 53887 votes.

Independent candidate Malik Hashim Hussain Sahu stood second with 27384 votes

According to the unofficial unofficial result of PP 211 Khaniwal 7, Rana Muhammad Salim of PML-N won by getting 53727 votes.

Independent candidate Imran Pervez was second with 8511 votes.

According to the incomplete unofficial results of all 154 polling stations of PP 93 Bhakkar 5, independent candidate Mohammad Amir Inayat Shahani won with 50425 votes.

Independent candidate Muhammad Ziaullah Khan came second with 45580 votes.

According to the unofficial unofficial result of PP 233 Vihari 5, Muhammad Saqib Khurshid of PML-N won with 54816 votes.

Independent candidate Roy Zahoor Ahmed came second with 48491 votes.

According to all 172 inconclusive unofficial results of PP 71 Sargodha 1, Sahib Ahmed Malik of PML-N won by getting 55050 votes.

Independent candidate Naeem Hyder Panjhota came second with 49076 votes.

PP 223 According to the unofficial inconclusive result of all 161 polling stations of Multan 11, Muhammad Nazq Karim of Pakistan Muslim League-N was successful with 36497 votes.

Independent candidate Shazia Nargis stood second with 29069 votes.

According to the unofficial unofficial results of all 149 polling stations of PP 82 Khushab 2, Muhammad Asif Malik of PML-N won with 41704 votes.

Independent candidate Masood Anwar is second with 39487 votes.

According to all 166 incomplete unofficial results of PP 227 Lodhran 3, Muhammad Zubair Khan of PML-N won with 54932 votes.

Independent candidate Nawab Amanullah Khan came second with 36665 votes.

According to the unofficial unofficial results of all 177 polling stations of PP 3 Attock 3, independent candidate Syed Ijaz Hussain Bukhari won with 36897 votes.

Muslim League-N’s Malik Hameed Akbar is second with 31857 votes

PP 294 Inconclusive unofficial results of all 111 polling stations of Rajanpur 3 PML-N’s Parvez Iqbal Gurchani won by getting 43648 votes.

Independent candidate Atif Ali Dreshk stood second with 30528 votes.

According to the unofficial unofficial results of 257 out of all 267 polling stations in PP8 Rawalpindi 2, independent candidate Chaudhry Javed Kausar came first with 45230 votes.

People’s Party’s Khurram Parvez Raja was second with 37934 votes.

According to the unofficial unofficial results of all 164 polling stations of PP 132 Nankana Sahib 1, independent candidate Sultan Bajwa was successful with 47743 votes.

PML-N leader Ejaz Hussain Bhatti was second with 38248 votes.

According to the unofficial unofficial results of all 131 polling stations of PP 274 Muzaffargarh 7, Mohammad Sabatin Raza of Muslim League-N was successful with 44560 votes.

Independent candidate Shahzad Rasool Khan with 37670 votes