Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says that any attempt to manipulate public mandate will lead to chaos.

The results of the general elections held yesterday are still going on and the candidates and voters have serious concerns due to the delay in the election results.

In this regard, former prime minister and inactive leader of Muslim League-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has said in his statement that the people of Pakistan have given their verdict in clear words, any attempt to manipulate the mandate of the people will cause chaos. will

General Elections: PTI-backed independent candidates won 29, PML-N 20 and PP won 13 National Assembly seats.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further said that the heat of the election process is over, now leaders should move beyond party politics and work together to get the country out of the challenges it is facing.

The former prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman and Imran Khan should work together, they should realize that history is not kind to selfish politicians.