ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation recorded the highest-ever sales during the year 2023-22.

According to the sources, the sales record of utility stores in the year 2023-22 was 137 billion 155 million rupees and the net profit of utility stores was 764 million rupees in the last financial year.

Sources in utility stores say that the government is giving heavy subsidies on flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, and rice. During the last year, the sale reached the highest level due to the government subsidy on basic commodities.

According to the sources, Utility Stores Corporation has been in profit for 3 consecutive years, the sales of Utility Stores in FY 2022-21 was Rs.

Sources say that the sale of utility stores in the financial year 2020-19 was 53 billion 32 crores, in the financial year 2019-18 it was 9 billion 685 million rupees, while in 2019-18 utility stores had a loss of 6 billion 37 crore 30 million rupees.