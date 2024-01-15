There is a strong hope that those who contest the elections as independents will go to another party, Kanwar Dalshad I ask people to vote for the candidate you like, Humayun Mohmand Everyone has the right to criticize within the constitution, Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar By Staff Reporter ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme Things have changed a lot since the Supreme Court verdict Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lack of bat sign has affected politics, As many Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates who win will join another party. I think the PPP has been strengthened by the decision of the Supreme Court Transparency will be ensured if elections are held under the supervision of Pakistan Army The caretaker law minister of Punjab, Kanwar Dalshad, spoke in the Sachi Baat program There is a strong hope that those who contest the elections as independents will go to another party, A number of big personalities may lean towards the PPP after winning the election. SK Niazi’s post-election analysis may be correct, Asif Zardari and Bilawal always used good words for Tehreek-e-Insaf, The Senate Resolution has no status at this time After the election, a good number of independent candidates will reach the assemblies, It seems that till 2028 Tehreek-e-Insaf will be under the cover of cases, K In the future, the name of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi may come forward, Mohsin Naqvi made Punjab a model province by doing good governance Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab has a small cabinet but is working hard, There is no obstacle in the February 8 election, it is certain to be held, Hard-working personalities like Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi can change the map of the country, The army chief has great military and political services of Mohsin Naqvi, Kunwardalshad If the judges want to resign because they are afraid of the accusations against them, then of course they should go, There are reports that two or four more judges will also resign, said The process of self-accountability is a good sign, caretaker law minister Punjab Those whose election marks were withdrawn will never consider the election to be transparent, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Dr. Humayun Mohmand’s talk in Sachi Baat program decision to postpone the election is not valid It is not easy to contest elections without identity, but it is not impossible either, The court will belong to the people and they will decide, Those who are connected with Tehreek-e-Insaf from the beginning will not sell Only those who will buy will buy, Election should be held, will be seen later, Candidates associated with Tehreek-e-Insaf should not be dishonest, Legal expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar’s talk in Sachi Baat program In politics, eyes, mind and thinking have to be kept open, Everyone has the right to criticize within the constitution, Matters should not be taken to such an extent that it is difficult to return, Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intra-party issue was not as serious as it was made out to be, It is unfortunate for Tehreek-e-Insaf that someone stands against them, The intra-party election process in the Supreme Court consists of two or three major things,