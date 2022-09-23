ISLAMABAD: In order to prepare for a potential PTI long march, the Islamabad police have requested additional staff from Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar.Rumor has it that Shahkar’s choice to provide personnel to the Islamabad police will determine whether he is loyal to the Punjab or the federal government.

According to sources, 10,000 Punjabi police officers have been requested by the Islamabad police to keep the peace. Currently, there are about 10,000 more people working for the Punjab police.

More than 25,000 constabulary members work for the Punjab police, the sources stated. Additionally, to handle emergencies and deploy with VVIPs, more than 15,000 cops are spread out across the province.

The Punjab IGP has received the file to send to the staff, according to the sources.After consulting with the provincial government, Shahkar would determine whether or not to dispatch the extra personnel.

The change occurred when the Punjab IGP and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar were at odds about how to handle and file cases with a political bent. Following directives to register recent cases against PML-N leaders, Shahkar reportedly resisted.

Additionally, he had criticized the Punjab government’s directives to file charges against police officers and officers in connection with the May 25 episodes of torture and the use of force to halt the earlier PTI long march.

The Lahore CCPO was relieved of his duties on Tuesday by directives from the Cabinet Secretariat’s Establishment Division. However, he was instructed to continue serving as the CCPO until further orders by the Punjabi government.

The recent registration of a case on terrorist charges against party leaders Javed Latif and Marriyum Aurangzeb by Dogar infuriated the PML-N-led coalition federal cabinet.Shahkar and the Punjabi government have also grown at odds over the posting of numerous senior police personnel.