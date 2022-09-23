The second edition of a seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England took place at the National Stadium in Karachi, and Babar Azam, the all-format skipper of Pakistan, produced a brilliant century to lead his team to a 10-wicket victory.

The first Pakistani player to reach two centuries in the game’s shortest format, the opening batter hit an unbroken 110 runs off 66 deliveries, including nine boundaries and five maximums.

In the third T20I at Centurion in 2021 against South Africa, the captain for all formats scored his first century. He scored 122 runs off 59 balls, including 15 boundaries and four sixes, as Pakistan chased 205 runs at the time.

After facing heavy criticism for his poor performance at the just concluded Asia Cup 2022, where he scored only 68 runs in six innings and had the top score of 30, the 27-year-old batter returned to form in impressive fashion.

Speaking of the game, England won the toss and decided to bat first, making 199 runs thanks to captain Moeen Ali’s 55 off 23 and Ben Duckett’s 43 off 22, with two wickets each taken by Haris Rauf and Dahani.

In response, the opening batsmen Babar and Rizwan played excellently and crossed the finish line with three balls remaining. Babar Azam received the match’s player of the match award while Rizwan hit an undefeated 88 off 51 deliveries.

It is noteworthy that the Men in Green, who had dropped their previous three games, came back strongly to tie the seven-match T20I series at one game each. The third game will be played today at National Stadium Karachi.