The meeting of the Punjab Assembly for the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab is being held today under the chairmanship of the newly elected Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

When the assembly session started, after some time the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council started making noise, on which Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan said that whatever happens will be according to the constitution, but despite this, the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council started making noise. continued and then the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council walked out.

Maryam Nawaz is the nominated candidate of PML-N for the Chief Minister of Punjab, while Rana Aftab has been nominated by the Sunni Union Council for the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Before coming to the Punjab Assembly, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz visited the graves of her grandfather, grandmother and mother in Jati Amra and then left for the assembly.

On the other hand, Rana Aftab, the leader of the Sunni Unity Council, says that the dictatorship is still continuing, the people have given a decision in our favor, the cycle of political revenge should end, if the House is not complete, how will the process continue.

Rana Aftab claimed that if the voting takes place, then I will become the Chief Minister, if there was a secret poll today, everything would have come before you.

It should be noted that in the 327-member house of the Punjab Assembly, the Muslim League-N has the support of 224 members, while the number required to become the chief minister is 186. On the other hand, the Sunni Ittehad Council has the support of 103 members. The Chief Minister of Punjab will be elected through a show of heads.

Before the meeting of the Punjab Assembly, there will be a meeting of the joint parliamentary party of the PML-N, while before the assembly meeting, there will also be a meeting of the Sunni Ittehad Council.