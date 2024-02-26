PML-N nominee Maryam Nawaz was elected Chief Minister of Punjab.

The meeting of the Punjab Assembly for the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab is being held today under the chairmanship of the newly elected Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

Maryam Nawaz was elected the first Chief Minister in the history of Pakistan by getting 220 votes while her rival candidate Rana Aftab got zero votes.

When the assembly session started, the voting procedure was explained by the speaker, but with the speaker’s announcement, the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council started making noise, on which the speaker Malik Ahmad Khan advised them to be quiet and said that those who Something will be done according to the constitution, but still the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council continued to make noise and then the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council walked out of the assembly.

Later, Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan gave the task of persuading the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council to Khalil Tahir, Imran Nazir, Salman Rafique, Samiullah, Sohail Shaukat and Ali Geelani, but the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council did not return to the House and maintained the boycott. , upon which the Speaker opened the assembly proceedings in the absence of the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council and then the members cast their votes.

The Sunni Ittehad Council decided to change the walkout from the assembly into a boycott and not to be a part of the proceedings while the counting of votes is going on after the completion of the polling process. Will announce.

Maryam Nawaz is the nominated candidate of PML-N for the Chief Minister of Punjab, while Rana Aftab has been nominated by the Sunni Union Council for the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Earlier, before coming to the Punjab Assembly, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz visited the graves of her grandfather, grandmother and mother in Jati Amra and then left for the assembly.

On the other hand, Rana Aftab, the leader of the Sunni Unity Council, says that the dictatorship is still continuing, the people have given a decision in our favor, the cycle of political revenge should end, if the House is not complete, how will the process continue.

Rana Aftab claimed that if the voting takes place, then I will become the Chief Minister, if there was a secret poll today, everything would have come before you.

It should be noted that in the 327-member house of the Punjab Assembly, the Muslim League-N has the support of 224 members, while the number required to become the chief minister is 186. On the other hand, the Sunni Ittehad Council has the support of 103 members. The Chief Minister of Punjab will be elected through a show of heads.