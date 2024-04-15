The Lahore High Court ordered the amendment of the 95-year-old Child Marriage Act 1929.

Under the Child Marriage Act 1929, the age of marriage for a boy is 18 years and for a girl is 16 years, in which the court annulled the provision of age difference between a girl and a boy.

Justice Shahid Kareem of Lahore High Court issued a 5-page written judgment in which it is said that there is a need to take effective measures against child marriage.

The court decision said that under the constitution, all citizens are equal in the eyes of the law, and no citizen can be discriminated against, whereas in the Child Marriage Act, of 1929, the age difference between a boy and a girl is discrimination, making this age difference unconstitutional and void. It is said that the government should amend the Child Marriage Act in 15 days in the light of the court decision.