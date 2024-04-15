Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the shooting outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai, has issued another threat to the actor.

Yesterday, outside Salman Khan’s residence, 2 people wearing helmets on motorbikes opened fire. A case has been registered for this incident, according to which one of the 2 suspects who fired is from Gurugram, but the accused have been arrested. It has not been implemented.

According to the Indian media, the brother of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has accepted the responsibility for the shooting on social media, after which the Indian media reports have said that through a Facebook post written in Hindi named after Anmul Bishnoi, Salman Khan has been accused of another. Threatened.

Who fired at Salman Khan’s house? The gangster accepted the responsibility

In the Facebook post, it is said that we want peace, but if the decision is war, then we agree, Salman Khan! We have done this to show you the trailer so that you understand our capabilities and don’t try us, this is our first and last warning to you, after that bullets will not be fired only at houses.

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s father Saleem Khan, talking to the Indian media about this incident, said that his family was not harmed during the shooting, the shots fired by unknown persons were an attempt to gain public attention. Yes, the accused only want publicity so no need to worry.