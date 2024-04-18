Islamabad: The Privatization Commission has formulated a poor strategy for the loss-making national airline PIA.

Under the Expression of Interest (EOI), the government has not sought any guarantees for profitable routes or sales on Chase Agreement (SPA) as far as PIA’s brand business and routes are concerned. should be indicated.

If a foreign investor restricts PIA to local and connecting destinations for all profitable destinations in the world, why would the government be able to ban it?

When there is no mention of it in the contract or the deal, top estimates by aviation experts are that ticketing and foreign buyers’ profits are worth a billion dollars a year in foreign exchange.