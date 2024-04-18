The 3D Buildings feature in Google Maps was introduced in January 2024, but it has now been fully rolled out for Android users.

If you often use Google Maps to understand the routes while driving, then the 3D Buildings feature will definitely come in handy.

By the way, the option of 3D buildings in the Google Maps app has been available in layers for a long time, but it is not possible to use it in navigation mode.

But now the company is providing a facility to use this feature in navigation mode.

This feature will be very helpful while traveling in cities and it will be easy to know which way is best to take to reach the destination.

In a strange city, this feature will prove to be very useful.

However, this feature will not be enabled by default but you have to turn it on.

To enable the feature, go to Settings in Google Maps and select Navigation Settings at the bottom.

Scroll down there and you will see the Show 3D Buildings option, turn it on.