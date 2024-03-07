Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif directed to speed up the privatization process.

A high-level meeting on privatization was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in which the process of privatization of various institutions was considered.

The Prime Minister directed that steps should be taken to increase the capacity of the institutions responsible for privatization, this will speed up the process of restoring the economy and providing relief to the people.

The prime minister asked the officials to present the unresolved issues related to privatization along with the formation of the cabinet.

In the meeting, a complete list and progress report of all the institutions involved in the process of privatization was also called for, while a review committee has also formed on the proposal of entrusting the power companies to the provinces.