Olympian javelin Tharoor Arshad Nadeem has revealed that he has not had a world-class javelin for 7, or 8 years.

Talking to Media, Arshad Nadeem said that it is very important to have a javelin of international standard, it improves the game and keeps uniformity in training because if you train with local javelin and go abroad with an international javelin. If you participate in the competition, it makes a difference in performance.

Arshad Nadeem revealed that he did not get a world-class javelin for 7-8 years, which was a world-class javelin, now he has answered.

He said that I am training with a local javelin for the Paris Olympics, and there is a risk of injury from local and non-standard javelin, I underwent surgery on my right knee last month after my left knee and right elbow.

Arshad Nadeem said that world-level javelin costs 7 to 8 lakh rupees, for international competitions there should be at least 5 or 6 javelin, and local javelin costs 1 to 1.5 lakh rupees but their quality is not good.

He further said that there is a world of difference between me and Neeraj Chopra’s training, I don’t have the ground available for training, sometimes there is an event, sometimes there is no one, I can’t train continuously, I have to change the grounds. are

He said that after the surgery done last month, I have also started training with rehab and will be back in full rhythm for a month. My current target is the Paris Olympics for which we have qualified for the second time, the Olympics. There will be a couple of events to prepare for before and I will get full preparation while I am also going to South Africa for training.