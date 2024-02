The price of gold per tola in the country increased by Rs 750.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold has increased by Rs 750 per tola, after which the price of gold has reached Rs 215,200 per tola.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association says that 10 grams of gold has become expensive by Rs 644, after which the price of 10 grams of gold has increased to Rs 184,500.