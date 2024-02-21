If you also learn to put your iPhone in a bag of rice to protect it from water damage, then stop doing that from now on, according to Apple’s warning.

There is a misconception among some people that dry rice is helpful in teaching the moisture of the iPhone, but now Apple advises its users to avoid doing so.

According to a foreign news agency, the note issued by Apple Support said that users should not put their iPhones in a bag of rice, as doing so can damage the iPhone.

Apple notes that uncooked rice is not effective at drying out an iPhone.

However, now the question arises, what should iPhone users do if the phone gets wet?

Apple advises its users that if your phone gets wet, place it connector-side down to dry for half an hour, if the phone is completely dry, charge it otherwise for a day. Allow the phone to dry in this condition.

If your phone is not working at all, turn it off immediately and do not press any buttons, do not charge it until you are sure it is dry.

According to Apple, users should not dry the iPhone using an external heat source or compressed air.

Also, don’t try to insert a cotton ball or tissue into the iPhone’s connector.