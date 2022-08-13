Islamabad: On Shuhada committed a suicide attack in North Waziristan. On Saturday, President Dr. Arif Alvi called a number of members of the fallen families to offer his condolences.

On this occasion, the president honoured Shuhada’s sacrifices and sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He praised the contributions and sacrifices made by shuhada for the homeland, said that the entire country owed its martyrs, and showed support for their families.

He spoke with the martyred soldier Muhammad Umair’s father to offer his condolences. A son, age two and a half, was left behind by Shaheed Sepoy. The late sepoy’s father expressed a wish to speak with the president.

Throughout his 32 years of duty, he was unable to achieve his long-held ambition to embrace shahadat, he informed the president, but his nephew’s shahadat had still made him proud.

The late Khurram Shahzad’s brother, a cleaner in the Pakistani army, was also contacted by the president. The late employee belonged to the Christian community and gave his life in defence of his country, for which the president thanked his grieved family and the church’s bishop.

At order to offer his condolences, the president also spoke on the phone the with father of Sepoy Sajjad Ali Shaheed. He also spoke with the father of Sepoy Ansar Ali, who accepted shahadat in Miran Shah.