During one test drive by the a safety campaign organisation, a Tesla can be seen repeatedly running over a kid mannequin in self-driving mode.

The “very unsettling” video demonstrates how Tesla failed to recognise the dummy in front of it and ploughed into it at a speed of 25 mph on average.

The experiment was conducted, according to The Dawn Project, under “controlled settings” on a test track.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had reportedly looking into Tesla’s Autopilot active driver assistance technology, according to MailOnline.

Radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras are designed to allow the automobile to see and sense its surroundings when it is in self-driving mode.