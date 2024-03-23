ISLAMABAD: The President of the State conferred the honor of Nishan Pakistan on the Saudi Defense Minister.

A ceremony was held in the President’s House to confer the Nishan Pakistan on Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, which was attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and others. .

In the ceremony, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the honor of Nishan Pakistan on Saudi Defense Minister Shahzad Khalid bin Salman.