Lahore: The government awarded civil honors to actor Adnan Siddiqui and actress Sajal Ali.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, a civil honors ceremony was held at Governor House Punjab in which people associated with various fields including education, health, sports, and art were awarded medals of distinction.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman awarded Tamgah Imtiaz to actress Sajal Ali.

On the other hand, a civil honors ceremony was also held at Governor House Sindh, where Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori awarded honors to personalities who have served in various fields.

On Pakistan Day, actors Adnan Siddiqui and Qadirbakhsh Matuku were awarded with the Best Performance Award, while Mai Mekada from Thar was awarded with the Pride of Performance Award.