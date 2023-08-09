Economic projects will give Pakistan a lot of development, Malik Bostan

Islamabad:Editor in chief Pakistan Group of news Paper and chairman roze news Sk Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that The government is facing severe criticism for increasing inflation .Adding the army chief to the economic council is the best move, The present army chief is the possessor of unparalleled and excellent abilities. Nothing can be said about the plans made for the future. The projects that have been completed were the best performance of the current government, Chances of Hafeez Shaikh becoming the caretaker prime minister must be part of the caretaker government. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari worked hard to get out of the gray list and The work of making houses for the flood victims is commendable . Bilawal Bhutto young leadership, managed external affairs very well.PPP’s position in the coming election is looking better, SK Niazi

Chairman Forex Exchange Malik Bostan’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Shahbaz Sharif’s government faced many challenges, Malik Bostan

Creating CPEC and energy projects is the best performance of the government.

Economic projects will give Pakistan a lot of development and Energy needs met and world class projects built.The current government has proved all speculations wrong.The projects created will provide employment to crores of people . As soon as the army chief came, he gave priority to the economic situation, putting aside the political matters. The value of the dollar will continue to fluctuate as it depends on demand and supply.There is no risk in rising or falling dollar value.Allah has blessed Pakistan with all kinds of blessings. Pakistan needs investment to stand on its own feet, From the minister’s statement, it seems that the constituencies will take a lot of time.The green field refinery project was completed by this government.

Gasoline has associated prices for everything, There are various rumors about ordering oil from Russia.