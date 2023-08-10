What will the Shehbaz Sharif-led PDM coalition administration be known for the most? Do you mean as a saviour? A floundering tangle of incompetence and indecision? a mishmash? Yesterday, 16 months of political unrest, economic collapse, and worrying parliamentary space loss came to an unceremonious end with the PDM government’s parting statements. However, a more accurate evaluation might characterise the legacy of the PDM as a confusing mix of some good and some negative. The country was in a bad state when Shehbaz Sharif was elected prime minister in April 2022 following a successful vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan. The PTI had recently broken its promises to the IMF, thereby derailing the IMF programme. In addition, a deposed Imran Khan and his PTI had a lucky charm in the form of a coordinated false foreign conspiracy story that gained support, jeopardised relations with the US, and also helped the PTI shake off its unpopularity because people ate up the story. After Kabul fell, terrorism returned to Pakistan as a result of the misguided policies (yet again of the PTI), and it was the PDM that took the brunt of all of this. In addition, a judicial system that wasn’t particularly sympathetic didn’t favour the PDM. Given all of this, the PDM faced difficulties it could not have even imagined, including two protracted marches by the well-liked Imran Khan, a hostile judiciary, political unpredictability, and the PDM’s own poor handling of the economy due to internal conflict within the PML-N. On the economic front, it’s true that default was anticipated, even though an optimist may claim that Pakistan ultimately secured the IMF agreement. This was much too close for comfort with what was left in the tank. At least in one area, the departing administration cannot hope for praise. However, it did rather well in terms of international policy, with Bilawal Bhutto proving to be a competent foreign minister. Our relationships with China appear to be strong. After four years of rather underwhelming CPEC initiatives, the PDM has won overall if one also takes into account PM Shehbaz and his team’s CPEC zeal. Even though Pakistan experienced one of its worst floods, it handled the situation appropriately, especially when it came to bringing up the subject on international forums. As head of the G77, Pakistan really led the negotiations at COP27 and was successful in securing a fund for loss and damage

Unnecessary restrictions on the media during the PTI administration, as well as other troubling legislation the PTI government had intended to enact at the time, were among the problems that had been raised for years before the PDM government came office. While the PDM government stopped the coordinated harassment of journalists that used to occur frequently before it assumed office, attempts to adopt various internet legislation have been roundly criticised and the media have continued to confront censorship. Legislation like the Pemra law amendment and measures to provide health insurance for journalists, however, have been well-received. The almost compulsive way the PDM has rammed through legislation in parliament, some of which sets awful precedents for both MPs and public, is one of the more visible drawbacks.