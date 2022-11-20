The break-up of the non-divisible/saleable area is as under: –

i. Five star hotel plot No. 88 22.28 kanal

ii. Super Mart plot No. 69 14.95 kanal

iii. Filling station plot No. 68 3.61 kanal

iv. Hospital plot No. 641 6.00 kanal

v. Education enclave plot No. 63. 21.88 kanal

vi. Entertainment enclave plot No. 65 21.87 kanal

Total: 90.59 kanal

The break-up of the divisible/saleable area is as under: –

A A RESIDENTIAL AND APARTMENTS PLOT

CDA 57.9%

(1) Plot No. 87 G+ 15 27.54 kanal

(II) Plot No. 86 G+ 15 28.46 kanal

(III) Plot No. 82 G+ 6 07.93 kanal

Total: 63.93 kanal

MPCHS 43 %

i. Plot No. 85 G+ 15 21.96 kanal

ii. Plot No. 84 G+ 15 20.22 kanal

iii. Plot No. 83 G+ 6 05.90 kan

Total: 48.08 kanal

B COMMERCIAL PLOTS

CDA 57%

i. Plot No. 80 G+ 4 size 61’x80′ 542.22 sq. yds.

ii. Plot No. 81 G+ 4 size 61’x80′ 542.22 sq. yds.

iii. Plot No. 77 G+ 4 size 70’x90′ 700.00 sq. yds.

iv. Plot No. 72 G+ 4 size 66’x70′ 513.33 sq. yds.

v. Plot No. 73 G+ 4 size 66’x70′ 513.33 sq. yds.

vi. Plot No. 70 G+ 4 size 70’x70′ 544.44 sq. yds.

vii. Plot No. 71 G+ 4 size 70’x70′ 544.44 sq. yds.

Total: 3899.98 sq. yds. = 06.45 kanal

MPCHS 43%

i. Plot No. 74 G+ 4 size 66’x70′ 513.33 sq. yds.

ii. Plot No. 75 G+ 4 size 66’x70′ 513.33 sq. yds.

iii. Plot No. 76 G+ 4 size 70’x95′ 738.88 sq. yds.

iv. Plot No. 78 G+ 4 size 66’x80′ 586.66 sq. yds.

v. Plot No. 79 G+ 4 size 66’x80′ 586.66 sq. yds.

Total: 2938.87 sq. yds, 04.86 kanal

C RESIDENTIAL PLOTS

CDA 57%

(1) Plot No. 61, 62

(2 each measuring 35’x80′ 311.11 sq. yds) 622.22 sq. yd

(II) Plot No. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23,24, 25, 26, 35, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44 (22 each measuring 50×90 500 sq yds.) 11000.00 says

(III) Plot No. 1, 9, 10, 18, 27, 28, 37 and 45

(8 each measuring 60×90’600′ sq yds.) 4000.00 sq yds.

Total: 16422.22 sq yds. = 27.14 kanal

MPCHS 43%

i. Plot No. 46 to 60 (15 each measuring 35’x80′ 311.11 sq yds.) 4666.65 sq yds.

ii. Plot No. 2 to 8, 29 to 34 (13 each measuring 50’x90′ 500 sq yds.) 6500.00 sq yds.

iii. Plot No. 19 & 36 1200.00 sq yds. (2 each measuring 60’x90′ 600 sq yds).

Total: 12366.65 sq yds. = 20.44 kahal

D SPECIALIZED BUSINESS/OFFICE BUILDING

CDA 57%

Plot No. 66 G+18 15.05 kanal.

MPCHS 43 %

Plot No. 67 G+18 11.31 kanal

Grand Total: 53.87 acres (430.93 kanal).

the ‘Intending bidders, etc., were not published in the

Terms and conditions, such as the ratio of plots to be offered the ‘Intending bidders, etc., were not published in the to advertisement and a full picture was not given to them. If the advertisement had mentioned the details of the benefits to be offered to the bidders, e.g., share In the plots for residential, commercial, 5-star hotels and multi-storeyed bulldings, certainly more parties would have been attracted and so better offers would have come.

27.By the earlier advertisement published in 2005, expression of Interest was invited from well reputed national and International development firms having vast experience. They were required to provide the detall of company/consortium, experience and list of housing projects/construction projects undertaken by them.

To be Continued…