Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has chastised former Prime Minister Imran Khan for attempting to make the nomination of the new Army Chief controversial. In a comprehensive press conference on Saturday, the foreign minister stated that the appointment of the army commander was purely the prime minister’s prerogative and that the PTI chairman needed to allow the process to be completed. The foreign minister also spared no words on President Arif Alvi’s involvement in this increasingly tense scenario, advising him not to stir up problems by doing something improper and illegal and adding that this was the president’s “last chance” and “test” to stand with the constitution rather than Imran Khan. Despite President Alvi apparently declaring that he will follow Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice on the army commander selection and that he lacked the legal authority to overturn the PM’s advice, Bilawal Bhutto’s stern counsel comes as a surprise. The PTI has condemned Bilawal’s remarks, calling them a “threat” to the president.

Aside from his remarks about the president, Bilawal may be correct about Imran Khan’s aims with his long march. On Saturday, the former Prime Minister urged his followers to travel to Rawalpindi on November 26. There is little incentive to push the PTI rally/march to Islamabad or Pindi any further. Political observers perceive few coincidences in politics, and the PTI’s ongoing attempts to extend its presence in Pindi appear to dovetail with the unveiling of the new army chief. Also on Saturday, Imran mentioned the ‘imported government,’ the necessity for early elections, and a more subdued ‘foreign conspiracy’ approach. Constitutionally, there is little debate that the sitting prime minister has the legal authority to designate the new COAS. Why would a former prime minister or “opposition leader” be involved in the appointment process? However, Imran and his party appear to believe otherwise. PM Shehbaz Sharif recently disclosed how Imran reached him through a courier to get an agreement on the new chief; the request was denied.

The recent political upheaval appears to be the result of one man’s refusal to regard processes as sacred, whether it’s the constitutional right to a vote of no-confidence, the appointment of a state official, or the timing of a general election. The PTI’s mixed signals include not returning to parliament but insisting on the privileges that come with it; wanting early elections but not negotiating for a consensus on election reforms or the Election Commission; claiming a “foreign conspiracy” but then suddenly announcing its all behind them; implying the establishment aided in the alleged conspiracy but then claiming that even if it didn’t, it could have stopped it.

Imran Khan’s whole political career has been defined by disruptive politics, particularly while he is not in power. Regrettably, the current disruption has occurred at a time when the country is facing one of its most difficult economic problems. Imran and his party must realise that screaming tantrums when they don’t get their way and then attempting to distance themselves from past allegations and accusations only works for a limited time. Dialogue and democratic conversation must be the way ahead. We’re curious whether anyone at the party is willing to listen.