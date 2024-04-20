ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson of the Foreign Office has reacted to the decision of the US sanctions against the commercial establishments on the allegations related to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson’s office, it has been said that such lists of commercial establishments have been revealed before as evidence of allegations related to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program. Suspect lists were drawn up, even then the substances involved were not on a control list but were considered sensitive.

Accused of supplying equipment for a missile program to Pakistan, the USA has banned 4 foreign companies

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra said that we have pointed out many times that such items have legitimate and civilian commercial uses, we have pointed out many times that it is necessary to avoid arbitrary application of export controls, we have pointed out many times that technology The relevant parties should create a deliberate mechanism to avoid arbitrary bans.

The spokesperson further said that there should be a purposeful mechanism to achieve socio-economic development. Pakistan has always been willing to discuss the mechanisms of endowment and end-user verification. The application should not harm legitimate commercial users.