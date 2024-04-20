Eight months of wreckage, carnage yet the world is sleeping for some miracle to happen. They brutally slaughter children; the world calls it mutual damage. They killed more than thirty-three thousand Palestinians, and humans, yet the UN is silent looking away as if nothing has happened. The magnanimity of disaster is unmatched, IDF vows to eliminate every human born on the Gaza strip by depriving them of food, water, electricity and any basic amenities, however, the humanity narrative is somewhere lost; it was lost in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and it has been put to rest by Western Media somewhere under thousands of Palestinian corpses unable to be traced. The plans of US, Israel and Western countries were working well since they blocked all the incoming and outgoing passages of humanitarian aid and escape for Palestinian people. The Palestinian people have been heavily bombarded and killed in mass numbers as they moved towards Rafah strip near Egypt to seek some refuge and it appeared all in vain until Iran opened attack on Israel after giving it multiple warnings opening another chapter in the new World Order.

The Iran’s attack on Israel and the massive damage it has caused has broken the mirage created by West of unbreakable Israel’s Iron Dome. The Quran has already informed us in Surah Hashr about how cowardly Jews fight as it says “They will never fight against you as a body (in an open battlefield); and if they fight against you they will fight only in fortified townships or from behind walls. Intense is their hostility to one another. You reckon them united while their hearts are divided. That is because they are a people devoid of reason. (59:14)”. Similarly, the Jews of Makkah used to feel superior to Muslims in terms of warfare and the tribe of Banu Qanuqa challenged Holy Prophet (PBUH) for war by boasting its strengths. What happened afterwards will help us understand the significance of Iran’s attack. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) marched towards them with small army and the Jews retreated and hid in their large fortresses like the Iron Dome. Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) asked his troops to cover the boundary of fortresses from all ends. After fifteen days, the Jews tribe of Banu Qanuqa came out of fortresses of fear of attack and surrendered unconditionally in spite of having more armory and men. Now consider the location of illegally captured territory of Palestine in the name of Israel which is guarded by Iron Dome. It is being surrounded by all Muslim countries out of which it has agreement with Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon and Syria is already in doldrums thanks to US unprecedented attacks in the previous years. However, Iran disrupts the whole middle-east game by launching three hundred missiles.

With complete support from China, US and Western Countries are aware what will be the repercussions of airstrikes on Iran. China has already broken the political, economic and strategic power of US, as through the induction of Saudi Arabia and UAE in BRICS and with de-dollarization, it has opened new gateways for countries to get out from the shackles of US. Then the world has accepted the role played by China as the mediator (historic Saudi and Iran deal in 2023) instead of instigator taken by US. Then Iran is visiting Pakistan to further support Israel’s apartheid towards the Palestinian people. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister is already in Pakistan and it is highly likely that with combined and cooperative efforts, the matter of Israel’s atrocities on Palestine will be raised in OIC. China has ‘no limits friendship’ with Russia and can ask for its support towards the cruel and horrendous treatment of Palestinian people. Moreover, Russia has already security alliance with Iran and has helped Iran to strengthen its defense against Israel’s airstrikes. All things combined mean that if the war escalates any further, Israel is doomed to fail and surrender since it is being besieged from all ends. US Congress is already discussing the heavy costs it has to bear of Iron Dome Interceptor. Just one attack from Iran has caused a loss of nearly $1 billion overnight as per a former financial adviser to Israel’s military and it costs Iran 1/10th or less to fire 300 drone missiles. Trump has already gained an advantage politically by showing support towards pro-Palestine supporters as they chanted “genocide Joe” in the rally.

With no way to go, Israel appears to be left totally stranded and even if US Congress approves $95 billion bill for the Israel-Palestine and Ukraine War, the end is near for Israel and US dominion as superpower is about to crumble in pieces.

Noor Ali

(Freelance Writer)