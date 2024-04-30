According to the Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation, 6 players from Pakistan will participate in the Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship

The Pakistan Jujitsu Federation has announced the Pakistani team for the Asian Jujitsu Championship to be held in Abu Dhabi next month.

According to the Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation, the Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship will be held in Abu Dhabi from May 1 to 8, in which 6 players from Pakistan will participate.

According to the federation, Muhammad Amar, Isra Wasim, and Kainat Arif have been included in the senior category, Muhammad Yusuf Ali and Umar Yasin will represent Pakistan in the under-18 category while Hamad Balushi has been selected for the under-16 category.

Apart from this, Dilawar Khan Sinan and Abu Hurairah will participate in the Asian Referee Seminar and Examination.

Pakistan Jujitsu Federation General Secretary Tariq Ali will be the head of the national team, he will also represent Pakistan in the General Assembly of the Asian Jujitsu Union.

The president of the Pakistan Jujitsu Federation expressed hope that the national team will perform brilliantly in the championship.