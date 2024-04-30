Do you remember the last time you used the poke button on Facebook?

Well, most of people have forgotten this feature of Facebook long ago, but surprisingly, its use has once again increased on the social media network.

In a Threads post from Facebook, it was reported that the usage of this feature has increased 13 times during 2024.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also happy with the popularity of this feature.

This feature has been present on Facebook since 2004, but long ago the social media network hid it in the navigation.

That is why it has become quite difficult to discover it over the years.

But now it is being used a lot by the youth or at least that is what the company claims.

According to the company, the feature was used more than 50 percent of the time by 18- to 29-year-olds.

What does this feature do?

When you poke someone on Facebook, they are notified with a notification.

You can only poke your friends and not send a message or other details with it, but receive a notification saying you have been poked.

So how to use it?

If you want to use it, finding it is now much easier.

For this purpose, the company has prepared a page.

You can poke friends by going to the poke page.

According to the company, you can find the page by typing pokes into the search box on the desktop version of Facebook or in the app