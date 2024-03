KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange 100 index reached its highest level in history.

Today, since the beginning of the business day, the 100 index has seen a positive trend and at one point, the 100 index was seen trading at 67,000 crossing 177 points after an increase of 627 points.

Earlier, the all-time high of the 100 index in the Pakistan Stock Exchange was 67094.

It should be remembered that the 100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange also increased by 650 points yesterday.